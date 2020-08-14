Kareena Kapoor's Pregnancy Due Date Revealed By Father Randhir Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are expecting their second child together. The Jab We Met actor had been open about having conversations of having a second baby after Taimur in many of her public interviews. This time around, the Bollywood couple decided to release a statement sharing the news with their fans and various portals.

The statement read - 'We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family. Thank you to all our well wishers for all their love and support'. Now, Kareena's father Randhir Kapoor has revealed when the second baby is due.

Also read: Aishwarya Rai or Kareena Kapoor Khan: Who carried Rohit Bal couture better?

Randhir Kapoor reveals when Kareena is due

Pinkvilla reached out to Kareena's father Randhir Kapoor to confirm the news of her pregnancy. The veteran actor revealed that Bebo and Saif gave them the news a few days back. Kapoor shared that he is delighted with the news and very happy. He concluded his word by stating that Kareena is due for sometime around March next year i.e 2021.

Also read: Did you know Kareena Kapoor Khan was offered Jessica's role in 'No One Killed Jessica'?

Back when Kareena was pregnant for the first time, she continued with her work and even walked the ramp with a baby bump. This time around, reports suggest that the actor plans on doing the same. She will be reportedly wrapping up her shoot for Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chadha and also shared a selfie yesterday from a film set. Kareena reportedly notified the team of Laal Singh Chadha a few days before making a public announcement so the shoots can be scheduled accordingly. As per reports, the actor is currently also reading scripts and green lighting projects before her second baby is due.

Also read: Kareena Kapoor gets quirky pregnancy wish from Rhea Kapoor; Riddhima too sends message

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor tied the knot back in 2012. They welcomed their first child back Taimur Ali Khan back in 2016. The Bollywood couple has worked together in films like Omkara, Kurbaan and Agent Vinod. They shared the screen together in 2008's Tashan where they fell in love with each other, as revealed by Kareena Kapoor herself in a social media post last year. The two would bond over long bike rides in Ladakh and Jaiselmer, spending time alone.

Also read: Kareena Kapoor Khan's glow is evident as she poses for a selfie a day after pregnancy news

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.