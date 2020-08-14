Know Kareena Kapoor Khan And Saif Ali Khan's Stunning Net Worth In 2020; Read

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are one of the most popular couples in the Bollywood film industry. The two got married back in 2012 and even have a child named Taimur Ali Khan. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sai Ali Khan are also two of the most popular actors in the Indian film industry. Besides that, Saif Ali Khan is also a part of a former Royal Family. Here is a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sai Ali Khan, aka Saifeena's, total net worth.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's Net worth in 2020

Saifeena is undoubtedly one of the richest Bollywood couples in India. Both Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are massively popular actors who have featured in numerous hit films over the course of their careers. Kareena Kapoor Khan is considered to be one of the most popular and respected female actors in the country. She is also one of the most sought after and highest-paid female actors in the Bollywood film industry.

Last Updated: 12th August, 2020 19:31 IST

According to iwmbuzz.com, Kareena Kapoor Khan also has multiple brand deals and has a makeup line of her own. Kareena is also part of the Kapoor family, which is one of the most prominent and powerful families in all of Bollywood. Meanwhile, her husband Saif Ali Khan is a Nawab and comes from a Royal Family. He is also known as the Pataudi Prince. Saif Ali Khan is also the owner of the Pataudi Palace, which is the ancestral home of his Royal Family and is worth around Rs 750 crores.

Both Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's combined net worth can be estimated to be above $100 million. This makes Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan one of the richest couples in India. The two also own multiple properties all across the country. The two actors are also paid in crores for each of their film appearances.

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures)

