Kareena Kapoor On Being Referred As ‘hot Padosan’ In Jaane Jaan: I'm Turning 43...

Kareena Kapoor has made her OTT debut with the recent film Jaane Jaan. The mystery thriller premiered on Netflix on September 21. While the actor plays the role of a young mother in the film, there are references to her being called ‘desired’ in the movie. In a new interview, the actress opens up about being termed as desirable at the age of 43.

Kareena Kapoor on being called ‘hot padosan’ in Jaane Jaan

In the trailer of Jaane Jaan, Vijay Varma can be heard referring to Kareena Kapoor’s character as Jaideep Ahalawat's ‘hot padosan’ (hot neighbour). Addressing the same in an interview with Film Companion, the Jab We Met actress termed it as a compliment. She stated that ‘age is just a number’ for her it is a compliment to be desired at the age of 43.

She said, “It’s a great time, I have two children, and I’m a proud wife, proud homemaker, and mother. I also love my glamorous side, which I know my fans connect to. And they’ve been so loyal. It doesn’t matter that I’ve been married and have two children. Age is just a number. I’m turning 43. It’s a great time to be in the movies. And ‘hot padosan’? I think it’s a great compliment.”

Kareena Kapoor refuses to use photoshop

In the same interview, talking about ageing, the actress asserted that people often insist on her hiding her age by using Photoshop on her pictures. She added that she refused to do so as she is human and some days she looks tired which her fans should be aware of. Kareena Kapoor said, “Some days I’m going to look tired, because I’m human, and my fans should know that.’ We’re not always going to be 20, and thank god for that; I don’t want to be 20. I’m having the time of my life, and I’m still the ‘hot padosan”