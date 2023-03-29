Kareena Kapoor On Equation Between Her Children; 'Taimur Is Very Understanding...'

In a recent episode of her talk show, What Women Want with Kareena Kapoor Khan, the actress delved in to details about the relationship between her two sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. She also revealed some of Jehangir's erratic behaviour to which elder brother Taimur has been "very understanding". Kareena also refelcted on her own relationship with elder sister Karisma Kapoor.

On Taimur and Jeh's sibling relationship

The talk show episode in question, featured Shefali Shah as a guest. Shefali asked Kareena about her experience on mothering 2 sons. Kareena candidly reflected on how the two boys, who are 4 years apart, compliment each others personalities. She shared how younger son Jehangir, also called Jeh, 2 years old, is in that phase of growing up where he is constantly snatching things that elder son Taimur, also called Tim, is using. This is followed by an episode of crying and coming up to Kareena for solace. Kareena revealed that Taimur, all of 6 years old, has been very understanding and loving towards his younger brother in this regard, always letting Jeh have his way. Kareena also shares how grateful she is to Taimur who she finds "balanced and quite strong".

Kareena's relationship with sister Karisma

The candid conversation also sees Kareena reflect fondly on her relationship with her elder sister Karisma Kapoor. Kareena says she wants her children to grow up to be as close as she is to her sister. She also reveals that she is best of friends with Karishma and that she speaks to her sister at least 4 times a day.

Kareena Kapoor Khan will be seen next in Hansal Mehta's The Buckingham Murders, which is now in post-production. Incidentally, this will also be her first outing as a producer herself. She has also been shooting for The Devotion of Suspect X, directed by Sujoy Ghosh and based on Keigo Higashino's novel of the same name, now also in post-production. She also recently began filming for Rhea Kapoor's The Crew, starring Tabu and Kriti Sanon.