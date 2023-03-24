3 Idiots Sequel In The Works? Kareena Kapoor Thinks 'something Is Fishy'

Recently actor Sharman Joshi shared a video with his 3 Idiots co-stars R Madhavan and Aamir Khan. The trio came together to promote Sharman’s Gujarati film, Congratulations. Now, Kareena Kapoor has reacted to the 3 Idiots reunion without her. She seemed irked by the reunion of the lead actors and questioned if they are planning a sequel without her. She also asked Boman Irani if he has any information.

In the hilarious video, the actress believed that while she was on vacation in Kenya, Sharman, R Madhavan and Aamir decided on a sequel for the movie and left her out. She then proceeded to call Boman, who played the role of her on-screen father in the film, and inquired if he had any information on what was brewing.

Kareena shared the video on Instagram with the caption, “I can’t believe this!! How can they do this without me? 😡 @boman_irani have they kept this a secret from you also?”

Boman Irani reacts to 3 Idiots reunion

After Kareena Kapoor, Boman Irani also recorded a video message reacting to the viral video of 3 Idiots reunion. He added that he thought he was friends with the 3-Idiots team but it made him furious they kept the secret from him. He shared the post with the caption, “How can they make a #3Idiots sequel without Virus? Virus villain nahi hoga toh kaun hoga, aur kya hi hoga?? 🥸”



Kareena Kapoor and Boman Irani in 3 Idiots

Kareena Kapoor played the role of Pia in the 2010 movie. She played the romantic interest of Aamir Khan’s character, Rancho and the daughter of Virus, played by Boman Irani. For the past few years, fans of the movie have been asking the makers whether a sequel of the film is being planned.