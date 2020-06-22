Kareena Kapoor Vs Sonam Kapoor: Who Rocked Ethnic Pantsuit Ensemble?

Kareena Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor are famous among fans for their on-point fashion ensembles. Although Kareena Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor have different fashion choices, however during one of their public events, the actors wore similar ethnic pantsuits. Check out their pics and decide who wore the ethnic pantsuit better.

Kareena Kapoor, last seen in Raj Mehta's Good Newwz, while promoting the Akshay Kumar starrer wore a blue ethnic pantsuit. Sporting a monotone attire, Kareena Kapoor opted for a royal couture blue bandhgala jacket accompanied with pants of the same colour. Kareena Kapoor's asymmetrical hemlines and golden brooches managed to grab the eyeballs.

Kareena Kapoor's outfit was designed by Raghavendra Rathore. The royalty exuding look of Kareena Kapoor was put together by Rhea Kapoor. Check out Kareena Kapoor's look.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor's Veere Di Wedding co-star Sonam Kapoor wore a black ethnic pantsuit at Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition 2020. The black pantsuit designed by Peter Dundas had a vintage embroidery on its jacket, which managed to grab all the eyeballs. Sonam Kapoor completed the look with sparkling jewellery designed by Bvlgari. Here's Sonam Kapoor's look:

What's next for Sonam Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor?

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will soon start the preparations for her role in Karan Johar's Takht. The upcoming movie has an ensemble cast consisting of actors like Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Jahnvi Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor. The historical drama is up for release in 2021. Besides the upcoming movie, Kareena Kapoor Khan also plays a pivotal role in Advait Chandan's Laal Singh Chaddha.

Meanwhile, Sonam Kapoor will start work on Sujoy Ghosh's Blind in the forthcoming months. The movie, starring Sonam Kapoor in the lead, is reported to be an official remake of South-Korean drama that released in 2011. There are reports that actor Vikrant Massey is in talks with the makers of the film to star opposite Sonam Kapoor in the thriller. However, the makers are yet to release an official statement of the same.

