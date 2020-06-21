Sonam Kapoor Defends Viral Chat Show Clip, Shares Hate Messages Received After SSR's Death

Sonam Kapoor on Sunday took to his Twitter handle and shared a few hateful, offensive troll messages she has been receiving after Sushant Singh Rajput's unfortunate death on June 14. Sonam has been one of the targets amid the ongoing nepotism debate.

The actor who has switched off her comment section shared how she was receiving hatred on her direct message option on Instagram. Defending 2014 viral clip from a popular chat show where Sonam Kapoor refused to recognise Sushant Singh Rajput, the actor said, "By the way that episode that's been edited isn't all that I said. But people want to believe what they want to believe. It has been edited please do me a favour and watch the whole thing."

She further added: "That video you’ve been spouting was 7 years old. When he had one film out didn’t know him, like he didn’t know me and didn’t say anything about me ell I now.. also please go and watch the episodes where my fellow actors have maybe said much wrong about me, but I have taken it in the spirit the show was meant to be, in jest."

Sonam also wrote, "Also I am who I am, these people who are faceless saying all these nasty things about me don't realise anyone's struggles with themselves. I am lucky to have the best support system in my family and friends. If they weren't there right now when this unwarranted hate was coming I would have been in a dark horrible place."

"Also this is not the worst of it. My manager and my team at Kwaan have been deleting everything and reporting all of you to the authorities," Sonam concluded.

Bullying, misguided vengeance, and the need to further your own agenda not caring about the collateral damage. This is all your karma. May god and the universe forgive you. pic.twitter.com/SJpZPUWqCY — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) June 21, 2020

