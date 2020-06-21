Did You Know Kareena Kapoor, Neha Dhupia, And Shweta Tiwari Are The Same Age?

Bollywood actors have several similarities that most of the fans do not know. Celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Neha Dhupia, and Shweta Tiwari, among others, share the same birth year. However, many fans are unaware of this fact. Here we have mentioned the full list and everything you need to know about the celebrities’ birthdate and their professional front.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan was born on September 21, 1980. She is the daughter of Randhir Kapoor and Babita Kapoor. The sibling of Karisma Kapoor kick-started her professional journey with 2000 war flick Refugee alongside Abhishek Bachchan in the lead roles. Kareena Kapoor Khan established herself with roles in Asoka, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Chameli, Omkara, Talaash: The Answer Lies Within, to name a few. The actor last played a pivotal role in Angrezi Medium, a sequel to 2017’s Hindi Medium featuring Irrfan khan. She will also star in Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha.

Shweta Tiwari

Shweta Tiwari is a household name in the Indian television industry. Born on October 4, 1980, the actor is known for her portrayal of Prerna Basu in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Sweety in Parvarrish, and Bindiya in Begusarai. Besides, she has also been a part of various television reality shows such as Bigg Boss 4 and Comedy Circus Ka Naya Daur, both of which she won. Currently, she is playing the role of Guneet Sikka in Mere Dad Ki Dulhan.

Neha Dhupia

Actor Neha Dhupia was born on August 27, 1980. The actor is known for her work in Hindi, Punjabi, Malayalam, Japanese, and Telugu movies. The actor has also been one of the judges on MTV Roadies since the beginning of Season 14. Dhupia marked her Bollywood debut with 2003 flick Qayamat: City Under Threat, which performed well at the box office. She rose to popularity with Julie and went on to star in Kya Kool Hain Hum and Shootout at Lokhandwala, among other movies. Neha Dhupia will next appear in the 2020 short film Devi.

Also read: Kareena Kapoor Movies That Could Not See The Light Of The Day; From 'Shuddhi' To 'Lajjo'

Also read: Hrithik Roshan's 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara', Other Movies All About Friendship

Gurdeep Kohli

Television actor Gurdeep Kohli was also born in 1980. She is also known as Gurdip Punjj. The actor is known for her television roles of Hemani Singh in Best of Luck Nikki, Dr Juhi in Sanjivani, and Bani in Kasamh Se. She has also been appearing in the second season of Sanjivani. Gurdeep Kohli marked her Bollywood debut in 2012 with Rowdy Rathore and also appeared in Student of the Year 2 as Anamika Bani.



Also read: Sushmita Sen Reveals Beau Rohman Shawl Hid That He Was 15 Years Younger To Her

Also read: Sushmita Sen Introduces 'Aarya's Cubs' On Instagram With A Selfie

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.