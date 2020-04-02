Kareena Kapoor & Pataudi Family Pledge Donation To PM CARES Fund As India Battles Covid-19

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor on Tuesday took to Instagram and announced that she along with husband Saif Ali Khan have made a contribution to the PM CARES Fund and Chief Minister's Relief Fund to combat the spread of the deadly coronavirus in India. Sharing the news on social media, she wrote, "In times like these, every helping hand and every rupee matters". Read below-

Kareena Kapoor donates to PM CARES Fund

Previously, Kareena had revealed that she would be donating to UNICEF, GIVE INDIA and the International Association for Human Values (IAHV), in the fight agaist the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.

"At difficult times like these, we need to come together and help each other. We both have taken steps to do just that and have pledged our support to UNICEF, GIVE INDIA and the International Association for Human Values (IAHV). We urge those of you who can to do the same. United we stand. Jai Hind. Kareena, Saif and Taimur," wrote Kareena.

However, the fact that they have chosen to donate to global agencies over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's PM-Cares Fund has not gone down well with a section of social media.Although many of her fans lauded her noble gesture, some others were critical of the decision. One user commented: "What a way to avoid donating to Indian cause and still be called philanthropic." Another user directly asked: "Why not to PM-CARES?"

Criticising the actress, another user expressed: "Bebo doesn't care about PM-CARES."Another user trolled: "Obviously you will not give anything to PM-CARES. Why UNICEF? For publicity?"Many similar comments flooded the actress' post.

Apart from Kareena Kapoor Khan, several other Bollywood celebrities such as Akshay Kumar, Sona Mohapatra, Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal and other have donated to the cause.

