Kareena Kapoor Khan Spills The Beans On NOT Following Trends Blindly

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one Bollywood actor who has retained her own individuality time and again, be it through her films or her sartorial choices. Kareena Kapoor Khan has also enticed her fans with films like Jab We Met, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, 3 idiots, Udta Punjab and many more. Apart from charming the audiences with her splendid performances in movies, the diva has also made heads turn with her outfit choices without following any trends 'blindly.'

Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals that she does not believe in following trends

In an earlier interview with an esteemed publication, Kareena Kapoor Khan spilled the beans on not following the trends when it comes to her personal style. Kareena Kapoor Khan revealed that according to her fashion means being comfortable in your own skin instead of following any trends blindly or imitating somebody else. Kareena Kapoor Khan also added that according to her a woman should feel confident and comfortable in whatever she wears.

Kareena Kapoor Khan revealed what she wears in an ordinary day

Kareena Kapoor Khan also made an interesting revelation when she was quipped on what she wears on an ordinary day. Kareena Kapoor Khan said that she likes to be just the way she is in an ordinary day. Kareena Kapoor Khan said that she can be found wearing boots and jeans along with a sweatshirt or a sweater.

Kareena Kapoor Khan also added that couture is something that is not up to her alley. The Udta Punjab actor added that she dons them occasionally for her job. However, she went on to say that she cannot style herself out of the way in a couture gown without any occasion.

Bebo was also asked about her prized possession which she hardly separates from herself. Like every ordinary girl, the Angrezi Medium actor was quick to add that she will always keep her jeans. She added that she will never throw away all the pairs of denim that she owns. On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be seen in films like Laal Singh Chadda and the magnum opus, Takht.

