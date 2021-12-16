Kareena Kapoor Receives Sweet Treats From Rhea Kapoor After Testing Positive For COVID-19

Kareena Kapoor recently tested positive for COVID-19 after attending a dinner party hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar. The actor recently released a statement confirming her diagnosis and noted that she was following all medical protocols.

During her quarantine period as she recovers from the virus, Kareena received a present from one of her close friends Rhea Kapoor and her mother Sunita Kapoor. Kareena was delighted to receive Swiss treats from the mother-daughter duo and noted that Rhea always cheers her up.

Kareena Kapoor receives sweet treats from bestie Rhea Kapoor

Taking to her Instagram stories on Thursday, December 16, Kareena shares a picture of the delicacies sent across by her Veere Di Wedding producer Rhea, and wrote, "Always cheering me up. @rheakapoor Diving right in....@kapoorsunita." Rhea further responded to her story by noting that "Chocolates make everything better.", while Sunita Kapoor wrote, "Enjoy". Take a look.

Kareena also shared a picture titled 'love in the times of Corona' where Saif Ali Khan can be seen standing on an opposite balcony as the duo viewed each other from a distance. “Ok so we are still… in love in the times of Corona era. Don’t forget guys!! It’s lurking…”, she wrote.

In a previously released statement confirming her COVID-19 diagnosis, Kareena mentioned," I have tested positive for COVID. I immediately isolated myself while following all medical protocols. I request anyone who has come in contact with me to please get tested. My family and staff are also double vaccinated. They are currently not showing any symptoms. Thankfully, I am feeling ok and hope to be up and about soon." The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) also sealed off the actor's residence and conducted RT-PCR testing of the residents staying in the building.

The official spokesperson of the actor also released a statement after the news broke, noting that the actor was being 'extremely responsible throughout the lockdown period'. "She has been careful every time she’s stepped out. Unfortunately, this time she and Amrita Arora contracted COVID at an intimate dinner where a few friends had gathered to catch up. It wasn’t a big party as being reported. Among that group, there was one person who seemed unwell and was coughing, and who eventually passed it on.", excerpts from the statement read.

