Kareena Kapoor Returns From Africa Vacation With Saif Ali Khan, Kids Taimur And Jeh

Kareena Kapoor returned to India with her husband Saif Ali Khan and kids Taimur and Jeh after spending a week in Africa, as shared by the actress on social media on Tuesday (March 21). The Khan family was in Kenya for their vacation, Kareena kept her fans updated about the trip by constantly sharing glimpses from their visit on her Instagram handle.

In her recent post, Kareena said goodbye to Africa with a picture of four of them posing with their backs toward the camera, while they seemed to be walking toward the jet. Check out the post here:

Earlier, the Good Newwz actress shared a couple of pictures with the Masai women in all smiles while wearing a casual shirt, sunglasses, and black pants. Dropping the photo on her social media handle, she wrote, "With the wonderful ladies of the Masai community."

Kareena also posted another photo on her Instagram story and wrote, "Jeh baba, the ladies man." In the photo, she can be seen looking upon her son Jehangir while he photobombed their picture with a giant stick in hand.

Saif also featured in one of the shared images. The family had a safari trip in Masai Mara, a wildlife conservation reserve, posting the picture Kareena wrote, "It's too hot in the Mara." In the photo, Saif posed for the camera with a bright smile on his face.

Kareena Kapoor's Africa vacation

Kareena has been top of her social media game throughout the whole vacation as she kept sharing photos from their Africa vacation on her Instagram. Take a look:

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor will next be seen in Hansal Mehta's The Buckingham Murders. The film is now in post-production. She has also been shooting for Sujoy Ghosh’s The Devotion of Suspect X.