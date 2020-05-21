When Kareena Kapoor Shared She'd Invite Leonardo DiCaprio & Gigi Hadid To Her Home

Apart from being a talented performer, Kareena Kapoor Khan is also known for her quirky revelations in her various media interactions. In an earlier interview with a magazine, Kareena Kapoor was quipped about which celebrities she would invite at her home for dinner. To this, Bebo had the most fun reply and revealed her star-studded guest list of the celebrities who would be invited at her home for dinner.

Kareena Kapoor revealed which celebrity guests she would love to invite at her home

Kareena Kapoor said that she would love to invite Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bundchen along with her American footballer husband, Tom Brady. Kareena Kapoor further made an interesting revelation that she would also like to invite supermodel siblings Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid so that they can give her husband, Saif Ali Khan, company. However, Bebo's guest list was not limited to just these names. Kareena Kapoor also revealed that she would invite Titanic actor Leonardo DiCaprio at her home. Last but not the least, she also said that she would invite, American singer and songwriter, Alicia Keys.

Kareena Kapoor revealed what she would gift her son Taimur Ali Khan which money cannot buy

To this, Kareena Kapoor had the most heart-warming reply. The Angrezi Medium actor said that she would give Taimur a chance to meet his late paternal grandfather, legendary cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. She also added that she would make Taimur meet his maternal great grandfather, Raj Kapoor. In the interview, Kareena was also quipped on giving suitable parenting advice to all the new mothers on the block as it is not a hidden fact that the actor had managed to strike a fine balance between work and motherhood.

To this, the Jab We Met actor said that there is no manual to 'perfect' parenting. She advised all the new mothers to just breathe and go with the flow. She further added that each day of parenting will be a day to learn something new and that one should take each day as it comes. The Heroine actor was also quipped on one thing that she would like to change by going back in time. She was quick to respond that she would go back in time and change how people reacted to the COVID-19 pandemic in the beginning as she revealed that many people did not take it seriously back then.

