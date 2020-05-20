Kareena Kapoor Khan Beauty Tips And Diet Secrets Revealed! Check Here

Kareena Kapoor Khan is the glamour girl of Bollywood. She is the fashionista and the trendsetter. Kareena has lived up to her family legacy and has proved her mettle as an actor, time and again. Bebo is considered to be one of the A-listed actors in Bollywood, even today. The graph of her career has only gone up and touched the sky. Apart from her acting and fashion, Kareena Kapoor Khan is also known for her glowing and beautiful skin. Here are some of the beauty tips and diet secrets revealed by Kareena Kapoor Khan in an interview-

Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals her beauty tips and diet secrets

Kareena is a complete style diva and always makes headlines due to her style statements and makeup looks. During an interview with a leading entertainment daily, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared some of her beauty tips for glowing skin. The actor also gave out some diet secrets.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s skincare tips for glowing skin

First and for most, Kareena Kapoor Khan thanked her genes for her glowing complexion. Also, she mentioned that she drinks at least six glasses of boiled water every day. Along with that, Kareena makes sure to uses minimal makeup as possible, be it for movies or in real life. Kareena revealed that as soon as she gets home, Kareena makes it a point to remove her makeup, every day. Kareena Kapoor Khan said that she does not rely on facials at all. Also, she never uses any kind of creams or pancake makeup as they are full of chemicals.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s diet plan

There was a phase of Kareena’s life when she had turned into a complete vegetarian. Avoiding meat totally helped her stay fit, said Kareena. Her diet plan includes a lot of green leafy vegetables like broccoli, spinach, and fenugreek. Kareena does not believe in cutting down the carbs from her diet. She tries to eat healthy after every two or three hours. For dinner, Kareena generally eats brown rice or chapatti, dal, vegetables, and also curd.

