Kareena Kapoor Raised The Temperatures At The Lakme Fashion Week With THESE Looks

With her sartorial choices, sassy attitude, and a charming screen presence, Kareena Kapoor is a true blue fashionista in her own right. Kareena Kapoor has also sashayed the ramp at various fashion shows with an impeccable panache. One of them being the Lakme Fashion Week wherein Kareena Kapoor made an appearance on the ramp several times as a showstopper.

Kareena Kapoor's dazzling charisma and aura always manage to raise the temperatures at the Lakme Fashion Week. Kareena Kapoor has also given the fashion police a run for their money as she set the ramp on fire with some of her most scintillating looks. Here are all the times when Kareena Kapoor was a visual delight as the Lakme Fashion Week showstopper.

Here are all the times when Kareena Kapoor owned the Lakme Fashion Week ramp

Kareena Kapoor bedazzled as the showstopper for the Lakme Fashion Week in this Monisha Jaishingh outfit. Kareena Kapoor opted for a grey shimmery off-shoulder gown with slits in the waist. The outfit complemented the slender frame of the Angrezi Medium actor.

Kareena also flaunted her radiant make-up with the look. The actor's wavy locks were also one of the main highlights of the look. Check out Kareena's look from the ramp.

Kareena Kapoor Khan walks the ramp in Monisha Jaising for Lakme Fashion Week's grand finale pic.twitter.com/HZIMpYi3JG — Kareena Kapoor Khan (@KareenaOnline) August 26, 2018

The right amount of oomph

Kareena also walked the ramp for designer Anamika Khanna at the grand finale of the Lakme Fashion Week. The Jab We Met actor opted for a black sleeveless ruffled and furry gown. She paired up the look with a stylish waist belt.

However, it was her elaborate statement earrings that scream of drama in the entire look. The Veerey Di Wedding actor is also looking like a million bucks in her dewy makeup and sleek hair. Check out her look.

Kareena Kapoor Khan at The Grand Finale of Lakme Fashion Week with Anamika Khanna pic.twitter.com/RlLgSLCuBN — Kareena Updates (@KareenaUpdates) February 4, 2018

Royalty personified

Kareena had walked the ramp for the designer, Gauri, and Nainika in this bold off-shoulder black gown. She paired up the gown with a sheer net sleeve on one side. The Heroine actor opted for radiant makeup with the entire look which is radiating the right amount of oomph and glamour.

However, it is Bebo's dark brown lipstick with the look which screams attention. Kareena Kapoor also creates quite a statement in those wet locks and black nail paints. Check out her look.

