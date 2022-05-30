Kareena Kapoor Reveals Her Son Jeh Is Also A Part Of 'Laal Singh Chaddha'; Here's How

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor is all set to make her comeback to the big screens after her 2019 film Good Newzz . The actor will share the screen space with Aamir Khan in the upcoming and one of the most awaited films Laal Singh Chaddha. While the makers of the film recently unveiled its most anticipated trailers, Kareena Kapoor revealed how her second child, Jeh Ali Khan, was also a part of the movie.

The makers of Laal Singh Chaddha unveiled the much-awaited trailer during the IPL 2022 finale, which took place at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 29. Aamir Khan was also present at the finale as the trailer of released in the midst of over 1,30,000 spectators. The trailer introduced Aamir Khan's character Laal and how he navigates life while being different from others. However, his mother refuses to believe people and raises him to achieve everything in life. The trailer further sees how Laal makes his way through everything, whether it is racing or serving in the army, with his dedication. Kareena Kapoor is introduced as Laal's love interest from childhood.

Kareena Kapoor reveals Jeh is a part of Laal Singh Chaddha

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kareena Kapoor shared the film's trailer and penned how the upcoming movie is special to her. She also revealed her second son Jeh Ali Khan is also a part of the film and thanked Aamir Khan and the film's director Advait Chandan for having her on board. She wrote, "A pandemic, two lockdowns, and a baby later... one of my most special films... also because my Jeh baba is very much a part of it (in my tummy)." "Thank you Advait and Aamir for having not just me but the both of us in it... it's something I will cherish forever. Over to you guys, finally," she added. Kareena Kapoor was pregnant with Jeh Ali Khan when she was filming the upcoming film. She welcomed her second son in 2021 with her actor husband Saif Ali Khan.

More about Laal Singh Chaddha

Laal Singh Chaddha is the official Hindi remake of the Academy Award-winning film Forrest Gump. The film starred Tom Hanks and won three Oscars in 1995, including the Best Picture award. The film is set to hit the theatres on August 11, 2022.

Image: Instagram/@kareenakapoorkhan