Kareena Kapoor Reveals She's 'finicky' About Taimur's Bedtime While Saif Is 'more Lenient'

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan recently opened up about her parenting style on JioSaavn's Raising Parents podcast hosted by Mansi Zaveri. The actor-mother revealed that she wants her sons- Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan to get enough sleep. She also mentioned that she is finicky about her first son, Taimur's bedtime.

Kareena Kapoor Khan talks about her parenting style

While speaking on Mansi Zaveri's Raising Parents podcast, Kareena Kapoor Khan said that with Taimur attending school now, she ensures that he goes to bed at a reasonable time. She revealed that her actor husband, Saif Ali Khan is a little more 'lenient'. She said, "The only thing that I think I am very finicky about is bedtime. I think that is something I'm not ready to push as much. I get annoyed because Saif sometimes, with the lockdown, he's like 'No, no, let him stay up, let's watch a movie. Let's watch Avengers,' now they're going through that phase, or let's watch an action film, and I'm like, 'No, no, no, he has school tomorrow and it's online."

"So that is something Saif is lenient (with), he's like, 'Nahi, nahi, nahi, I haven't seen him, let him stay up half an hour more.' I'm like, 'No, he has to go to bed' because obviously, timings are haywire. And I hope, now with Jeh, I'm going to try and control that. I want the kids to get like 12 hours of sleep," the Good Newwz star added.

Taimur Ali Khan was born in 2016, four years after Saif and Kareena tied the knot. During her conversation, the 41-year-old also revealed that she has a schedule in place that helps her allocate time between her children. The Veere Di Wedding star believes in involving children to take part in their daily life.

The Laal Singh Chaddha actor elaborated, "I divide my time well. Like I know Taimur needs me at this point in time. You know I am lucky that he now wakes up later than Jeh so I know I have to be with Jeh for that hour while he has his breakfast and then once Jeh's breakfast is done I know Taimur's time is you know coming in. So I just balance it out. The idea is to not have too much pressure on like doing things. The idea is to involve children to take part in your daily life. It's not like we have to do this and we have to do that. We are not that kind of parents."

Image: Instagram/@kareenakapoorkhan