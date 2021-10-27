Kareena Kapoor Khan Reveals Never Thinking About Her ‘biological Clock’ Before Jeh

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who welcomed her secondborn Jeh on February 21 this year, has urged women to not take the pressure of late pregnancy. The actor, who was 36 when she welcomed Jeh, iterated that she never wanted to speed up the process of having a baby thinking that her 'biological clock is ticking'. In the latest episode of the Raising Parents with Mansi Zaveri podcast, the Jab We Met actor mentioned that her age was not even the topic of 'discussion or through,' adding that she conceived the child on her own terms.

She also mentioned that she never paid much heed to the thought of late pregnancy as her mind was always preoccupied with work while leading a 'happy and content' life. The actor doesn't think 'late mothers should have this pressure'.

Kareena Kapoor talks about late pregnancy

Kapoor maintains that she is a 'very calm and composed' person, who knows how to divide her time well. She feels lucky now that Taimur wakes up later than Jeh, cutting her some slack to spend time with the younger one as he munches his breakfast. "I just balance it out," says Kareena adding that the idea is to not take too much pressure of doing things. She stated that children should be made a part of the parents' daily lives. She concluded by saying that Saif and she aren't the knit-picking kind of parents.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor are parents to two sons, Taimur being the elder one who the couple welcomed in 2016. After five years, in February 2021, they welcomed Jeh. "We have been blessed with a baby boy. Mom and baby are safe and healthy. Thank you to our well-wishers for their love and support," Saif stated after Jeh's birth.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor will star in Laal Singh Chaddha, which comes as the Hindi adaptation of the Hollywood flick Forrest Gump. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the film also stars Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh. It is set to release on Valentine's Day. Apart from this, Kareena also is producing a film with Ekta Kapoor. It will be directed by Hansal Mehta.

(Image: @kareenakapoorkhan/Instagram)