Kareena Kapoor Says Domestic Violence 'not Okay', Shares Toll Free Number For Help

Kareena Kapoor took to her Instagram and raised her voice against the increase in the cases of domestic violence against women amid the pandemic. The actress shared a video on social media that described the root cause of the increase in the numbers. The video showcased women facing the brutality of domestic violence rather than raising a voice against the same. While captioning the post, the actress addressed the problem and urged the women to speak against the wrong and help the ones who are witnessing it. She even provided a toll-free number to all the victims of domestic violence to “make the call” and stop the abuse.

Kareena Kapoor raises her voice against domestic violence

In the caption, the actress asked people to take such issues seriously. Kareena also informed people that more than anything, the cases of domestic violence mostly increased during the pandemic lockdown where people vented out their anger and frustration on their counterparts. Throwing light on the statistics, the actress wrote, “every third woman in India faces physical, emotional, verbal, sexual and/or financial violence at home. No one ever needs to feel unsafe at home. Isolating women from their support systems - parents, siblings, friends - and damaging their relationships with others is NOT OKAY. There is no excuse for abuse.”

At last, while concluding the post, the actress requested people to watch the video and share it with people around them so that the word spreads at a rapid pace all around. She even tried to communicate with ladies who are going through the same and wrote, “If you're going through something similar or have witnessed it... #MakeTheCall to the 24-hour toll-free number 1800 102 7282 and stop the abuse.”

Meanwhile, according to Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani. Legal assistance was provided in a total of 2,878 cases of domestic violence by the NALSA in the lockdown period of April to June 2020. In an interview with PTI, she said, "As per the information received from NALSA (National Legal Services Authority) for the period from April 2020 to June 2020, legal aid and assistance have been provided in 2,878 domestic violence cases and petitions have been filed in 452 cases under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005 (PWDVA).”

