Saif Ali Khan And Taimur's 'farm Life' Pictures From Pataudi Go Viral On Social Media

On Saturday, Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur's pictures from Pataudi started floating on social media. The father-son duo were seen indulging in some farm life in Pataudi.

While Taimur played with water, Saif, dressed in a black tee and white pyajama was seen on the field. The picture looks like a throwback because Saif Ali Khan is currently in Dalhousie shooting for 'Bhoot Police' along with other actors.

Actors Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam on Saturday left for Dalhousie to start the filming of their upcoming movie Bhoot Police. The principal star cast, alongwith producers Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri, left for Himachal Pradesh in a charterd flight to begin the schedule. The team will also shoot across multiple locations in Dharamshala and Palampur.

The horror comedy is produced by Tips and 12th Street Entertainment Production. Pavan Kirpalani, best known for his psychological thriller Phobia and horror movie Ragini MMS, is directing the movie.

Pregnancy Announcement

It was on August 12 when Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan broke the big news of their pregnancy. The duo confirmed that they were expecting a second child. In a statement released by the family, they said, 'We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family !! Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support.' The couple has a son, Taimur Ali Khan.

