Kareena Kapoor & Saif Ali Khan Expecting Second Child; Family Shares Statement

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan on Wednesday confirmed that they are expecting a second child. In a statement released by the family, they said, "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family !! Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support."

Saif and Kareena became proud parents in 2016 with Taimur and with this news, congratulations are already in order. Kareena in 2018 had said, "Two more years," when she was asked about the second child.

Meanwhile, Kareena's next alongside Aamir Khan — Laal Singh Chaddha — has been postponed to Christmas 2021, the makers announced on Monday. According to Ajit Andhare, Chief Operating Officer, Viacom18 Studios, the team is currently focused on completing the movie. "We will still keep the Christmas date, not 2020, but in 2021. #LaalSinghChaddha. New Release Date. @aamir_khan @Viacom18Studios. All focus on film completion for now!" Andhare wrote on Twitter.

On the work front

Saif Ali Khan was last seen alongside Alaya F and Tabu in the film Jawaani Jaaneman. He earlier ruled the theatres with the film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior in which he starred alongside Ajay Devgn, Kajol, and Sharad Kelkar. As for his upcoming films, he will be seen opposite Rani Mukherji in Bunty Aur Babli 2 and will also be seen in the sequel of Go Goa Gone.

Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen alongside late Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan in Angrezi Medium. She will next be seen opposite Aamir Khan in the much-awaited film Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is a remake of Forrest Gump, an iconic film by Tom Hanks. She will also be seen in the magnum opus Takht and the Poo Diaries TV series.

