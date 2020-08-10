'Wake Up And Makeup': Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares Her 'Monday Mood'

Kareena Kapoor Khan on Monday shared a glimpse of her 'shoot day with husband'. Taking to her Instagram handle, Kareena wrote, 'Wake up and makeup is the Monday mood' she was waiting for.

The couple in the video were seen getting ready (hair & makeup) for a shoot. Dressed in a floral top, Kareena looked stunning with minimal makeup.

Meanwhile, Kareena's next alongside Aamir Khan — Laal Singh Chaddha — has been postponed to Christmas 2021, the makers announced on Monday. According to Ajit Andhare, Chief Operating Officer, Viacom18 Studios, the team is currently focused on completing the movie. "We will still keep the Christmas date, not 2020, but in 2021. #LaalSinghChaddha. New Release Date. @aamir_khan @Viacom18Studios. All focus on film completion for now!" Andhare wrote on Twitter.

On the work front

Saif Ali Khan was last seen alongside Alaya F and Tabu in the film Jawaani Jaaneman. He earlier ruled the theatres with the film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior in which he starred alongside Ajay Devgn, Kajol, and Sharad Kelkar. As for his upcoming films, he will be seen opposite Rani Mukherji in Bunty Aur Babli 2 and will also be seen in the sequel of Go Goa Gone.

Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen alongside late Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan in Angrezi Medium. She will next be seen opposite Aamir Khan in the much-awaited film Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is a remake of Forrest Gump, an iconic film by Tom Hanks. She will also be seen in the magnum opus Takht and the Poo Diaries TV series.

