Ranbir, Kareena, Saif Have Gala Time As The Kapoors Enjoy Family Lunch On Raksha Bandhan

The Kapoor family is known for their gatherings on festivals, and it was no different on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan on Monday. The family came together for lunch after the rituals, and it was a starry gathering like always.

Kapoors gathering in Raksha Bandhan

In one of the snaps posted by Kareena Kapoor Khan, the cousins, Kareena, Ranbir, Riddhima, Armaan and Aadar, struck a pose, and were also joined by Kareena’s husband Saif Ali Khan and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda, who is also the grandson of Rishi Kapoor’s sister Ritu Nanda.

In the second one, a generation above them, like Kareena’s father Randhir Kapoor, Ranbir and Riddhima’s mother Neetu, Aadar and Armaan Jain’s parents, Rima and Manoj Jain and Shashi Kapoor’s son Kunal Kapoor were also seen. The youngest generation was represented by Taimur, sitting between his parents

Karisma Kapoor, however, was conspicuous by her absence, but made it up by recording a video and sharing how much she missed her cousins on the occasion. It was also their first Raksha Bandha without Rishi Kapoor, who died of cancer in April this year.

Ranbir’s actor-girlfriend Alia Bhatt and Aadar's rumoured girlfriend, actor Tara Sutaria, are also a part of the family snap.

Riddhima also posted a selfie after tying a Rakhi to Ranbir.

Saif’s family’s Raksha Bandhan

Earlier in the day, Kareena had shared an adorable snap of Taimur posing with his cousin Inaaya Naumi Kemmu to convey greetings of Raksha Bandhan.

Soha too posted a throwback snap of Saif, while Sara Ali Khan also shared a goofy video to wish Ibrahim.

