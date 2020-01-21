Kareena Kapoor - Saif Ali Khan's Combined Net Worth Will Leave You STUNNED

More popularly known by their couple name Saifeena, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are one of the most admired couples in Bollywood. The duo began seeing each other in 2007, the rumours essentially began when the couple was shooting for Vijay Krishna Acharya's Tashan. They were often clicked together in Bandra and that is how the speculations began. The couple never really tried to hide their relationship and also walked hand in hand for the premiere of Saawariya. The couple finally tied the knot in 2012. Coming from rich backgrounds, the combined net worth of the couple is quite high.

Net Worth Combos: Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan

Residing in Bandra, Saif Ali Khan is the son of the popular cricket legend, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and the actor Sharmila Tagore. Saif comes from a royal family of Pataudi and is also known as the Pataudi Prince. Kareena Kapoor Khan comes from the rich and established Kapoor family.

ALSO READ | Saif Ali Khan's 'Jawaani Jaaneman' Is First Ever Bollywood Film To Have A London Launch

While both of them own heavy individual assets, according to reports, the duo's combined net worth stands at over $100 million. Saif also owns the Ibrahim Palace, the ancestral palace of the Pataudi family. The place is currently run as Neemrana Hotels that offers exotic stays to the tourist. His wealth estimate is considered to be over Rs 2,83,10,80,000 while the real estate worth of his Pataudi property is considered to be over ₹750 crores.

ALSO READ | Kareena Kapoor Khan Reacts To The Big Question: What Is Taimur's Nanny's Salary?

If the reports are anything to go by, Kareena Kapoor Khan's net worth is considered to be over ₹450 crores. According to sources, the star is currently endorsing more than 15 brands, national as well as international. Talking about her real estate, the actor owns multiple apartments and buildings all over Bandra, so much so, that Akshay Kumar even teases her owning a place in every building in Bandra. Kareena Kapoor's combined net worth is estimated to be $50 million.

DISCLAIMER | The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

ALSO READ | Kareena Kapoor Khan Inspires Soha Ali Khan To Take Up Radio? See Post

ALSO READ | Saif Ali Khan Reveals What Kareena Kapoor Is Doing After The Success Of Good Newwz

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.