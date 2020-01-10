Kareena Kapoor Khan Reacts To The Big Question: What Is Taimur's Nanny's Salary?

How much does Taimur Ali Khan's nanny earn? A question that has been asked by many. While some reports suggest that she makes approximately Rs. 1.5 lakh per month, what is the truth? According to reports, when Kareena was asked about the same in an interview, she said, "Really? But like I said, I don't talk shop."

This is not the first time she has reacted to this question. In 2019, on Arbaaz Khan's chat show, Kareena was shown a few tweets where fans wrote that Tim Tim's nanny is paid more than bureaucrats. To this, she had said, "Accha, really. How do they know that? This question should be addressed by a ministry. There is no price for anything as long as your child is happy and safe. There is no price for that. The idea is that the child should be happy and in safe hands."

Kareena who is currently enjoying the success of her latest release 'Good Newwz' revealed her plans about the second child. In an interview with a daily tabloid, she said currently they don't plan for 'another Good News' as Saif and she are happy with their kid Taimur. They both are busy with their respective work and trying to balance their professional & personal lives at the moment.

Kareena Kapoor Khan would be seen next in a period-drama Takht helmed by Karan Johar. The film also stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, and Bhumi Pednekar. She is gearing up for two more projects Laal Singh Chaddha, opposite Aamir Khan and Angrezi Medium, alongside Irrfan Khan.

