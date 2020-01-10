Saif Ali Khan Reveals What Kareena Kapoor Is Doing After The Success Of Good Newwz

Ajay Devgn, Kajol and Saif Ali Khan's latest film together, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, has finally hit theatres today on January 10, 2020. The movie is Ajay's 100th film and is a historical epic based on the Battle of Sinhagad. Ajay Devgn will play the role of the titular warrior, who was the leader of the Maratha army during the battle. Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan will essay the role of Udaybhan Singh Rathod, who will be the antagonist of the movie. In a recent exclusive interview with a media portal, Saif Ali Khan revealed why he chose to play the role of Udaybhan Singh Rathod, and also spoke about Kareena Kapoor's reaction to the trailer of Tanhaji.

During the interview, Saif Ali Khan was asked if he instantly accepted the film when he was approached for it. Saif replied by saying that he was always excited to work with new directors even if it was slightly risky. He stated that they could either be very good and change the game, or they could be stale and forgettable.

Saif Ali Khan said that the trick was with the first few meetings where you had to figure out how you were going to gel and some kind of mental rehearsal of how you’ll get along. He then spoke about his decision to play the villain, saying that he was in good space mentally and so he agreed to do the negative role. Saif then talked about what the character of Udaybhan brought to the table.

He said that Udaybhan actually did bring in the glamour because Tanaji was a historical figure and he represents the pride of the Marathas. So, they had to be very careful about the treatment of that. So, for Saif Ali Khan, this character was going to be fun either way.

Saif added that the character had a lot of energy on paper. However, he became sceptical when Om kept talking about CG, as he was a bit conservative about this new technology. He kept feeling that it would not work out and Saif Ali Khan said that in some instances their CG was not that good. But he did add that the 3D and CG team eventually managed to pull off a spectacle.

When he was asked about Kareena Kapoor's reaction to the Tanhaji trailer, Saif Ali Khan replied by saying she really has not seen anything and he believed that she was really looking forward to seeing the movie. Saif added that Kareena was just very happy about the success of Good Newwz and was busy going on a shopping spree. However, he did say that she had seen the trailer for Jawaani Jaaneman and it worked for her.

