Kareena Kapoor Thanks The 'strongest Force Up There' As She Gears Up For 'Big 40' B'day

Kareena Kapoor Khan on Sunday took to her Instagram handle to share some musings before she turns 40 on September 21. Kareena shared a beautiful black-and-white picture and wrote, "As I enter my 40th year... I want to sit back, reflect, love, laugh, forgive, forget and most importantly pray and thank the strongest force up there for giving me the strength and thank my experiences and decisions for making me the woman I am... Some right, some wrong, some great, some not so... but still, hey BIG 40 make it BIG."

Kareena's best friend Malaika Arora, sisters Ridhima Kapoor, and Karisma Kapoor dropped heart emojis on her post. Kareena will turn 40 on September 21.

What's next for Kareena?

Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Homi Adajania’s comedy-drama, Angrezi Medium. The actor essayed the role of Naina who is a cop, along with late actor Irrfan Khan. Radhika Madan also plays a pivotal role in the film. The plot of the movie revolves around the life of a hardworking Rajasthani businessman, Champak, whose life takes a U-turn after his daughter, Tarika, divulges her dream to pursue her Masters in foreign. Champak grapples to fulfill his daughter's dream.

Kareena Kapoor Khan will next feature in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan. The movie is directed by Advait Chandan. Mona Singh and Vijay Sethupathi will be seen essaying supporting roles in Laal Singh Chaddha.

