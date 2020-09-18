'Extremely Surreal': Kareena Kapoor Reveals What It Was Like To Hold Taimur For First Time

On Friday morning, Kareena Kapoor posted a video on her Instagram wall in which Saif Ali Khan and she revealed what it was like to hold Taimur Ali Khan for the first time. In the promotional clip, Kareena said, "Even though I carried him for nine months, I think every mother experiences this. I just felt extremely surreal; like an out of body experience." After which, Saif Ali Khan continued, "You cannot describe it in words." The duo also revealed who does all the 'pampering'. Take a look at the video below.

As soon as Kareena Kapoor's Instagram post was up, fans gushed to comment on it. A user wrote, "This is so adorable." Many simply dropped hearts and fire emoticons on the post. Here's how fans reacted.

Also Read | Sara Ali Khan's 'Monday Mood' All About Beachy Vibes And Messy Hair

Also Read | Know Kareena Kapoor And Saif Ali Khan's Stunning Net Worth In 2020; Read

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan broke the big news of their pregnancy on Wednesday, August 12. The duo confirmed that they are expecting a second child. In a statement released by the family, they said, "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family !! Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support."

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan welcomed Taimur Ali Khan in 2016. In no time, the duo's new born's pictures were all over the internet. The actor keeps sharing glimpses of Taimur's whereabouts on social media. Moreover, the star kid often gets papped when he heads out in the city with his parents.

What's next for Kareena?

Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Homi Adajania’s comedy-drama, Angrezi Medium. The actor essayed the role of Naina who is a cop, along with late actor Irrfan Khan. Radhika Madan also plays a pivotal role in the film. The plot of the movie revolves around the life of a hardworking Rajasthani businessman, Champak, whose life takes a U-turn after his daughter, Tarika, divulges her dream to pursue her Masters in foreign. Champak grapples to fulfill his daughter's dream.

Kareena Kapoor Khan will next feature in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan. The movie is directed by Advait Chandan. Mona Singh and Vijay Sethupathi will be seen essaying supporting roles in Laal Singh Chaddha.

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan Expecting Second Child; Family Shares Statement

Also Read | Remember When Kareena Kapoor Was Asked About Her Second Child & She Was Quick To Reply?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.