Kareena Kapoor Shares Rare Childhood Pic To Wish Riddhima, Karisma Posts Hilarious Caption

Veteran late actor Rishi Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni ringed in her 40th birthday on September 15 and received beautiful birthday wishes from her family members on social media. Riddhima received adorable birthday wishes from sister Kareena Kapoor who shared a rare monochrome throwback picture featuring legendary Raj Kapoor with Kareena, Karisma and Riddhima playing in his laps.

Kareena Kapoor's birthday wishes for Riddhima

In the picture, a younger Karisma Kapoor can be seen hugging her grandfather Raj Kapoor while little Riddhima and Kareena can be seen cuddling in his lap. While captioning the post, the actress wrote ”Sister sledge, Happy Birthday beautiful Ridz.” Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s birthday celebration was a low key affair attended by close family. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt were snapped at the soiree in pictures posted by the birthday girl on Instagram.

After Kareena Kapoor shared the beautiful throwback memory, her sister Karisma reposted the picture on Instagram along with a quirky caption. While captioning the picture, the actress teased her sister who seems to be sleeping in her grandfather’s lap and wrote, “bebo can you please wake up.” After writing that the actress realized that she is also giving similar expressions in the picture and wrote that “ Oh that goes for me too.”

Malaika Arora was the first one to comment under Karisma’s picture and wrote that going by the picture, it seems that the two sisters have eaten something and passed out. Apart from the post, Kareena Kapoor also shared some pictures from the birthday celebrations on her Instagram story. In one of the picture, the birthday girl can be seen cutting the cake while Kareena can be seen clapping. In the second, the Kapoor clan including Riddhima, Natasha Nanda, Karisma, Kareena, Alia Bhatt and Anissa Malhotra Jain can be seen striking a cool pose together for a picture together. Apart from Kareena, Karisma also shared a picture with Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and other family members to wish Riddhima on her birthday. In the first picture uploaded by the actor, fans can spot Karisma Kapoor sitting next to Kareena Kapoor and behind her Anissa Malhotra Jain, Alia Bhatt and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni can be seen. Karisma can be spotted in a floral shirt and black pants. Kareena can be spotted in a white shirt and black pants. Riddhma is also seen in an LBD and Alia can be seen in a white dress. All the women look very beautiful in the post.

