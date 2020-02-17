Kareena Kapoor Clicked In Same Frame As The Great Khali; Netizens Post Fun-filled Comments

Airports have become paparazzi hotspots of late, courtesy the hype over ‘airport looks’. The stream of shutterbugs present at the airport is common, but sometimes there is a steam of celebrities arriving or departing at the same time too. After Arjun Kapoor met Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha and bonded with selfies at the airport a few days ago, recently Kareena Kapoor Khan and The Great Khali too were snapped in the same frame at the airport.

READ: WWE Invite The Great Khali's Two 7 Feet Tall Mentees For Training In Florida

Here’s the pic

READ: The Next Big Thing? Meet The New Wrestler Who Is Bigger Than The Great Khali And The Big Show

While not much is known about what happened before or after, but a pic of the duo making their way out of the Mumbai airport has surfaced. It is not clear if the duo exchanged pleasantries or they just happened to come out of the airport at the same time, but netizens loved the sight and even posted some interesting comments.

One wondered about the ‘coincidence’ of them returning at the same time, another quipped about Kareena’s slight smile. The difference in their sizes too was highlighted, with one joking if any aircraft could fit the WWE wrestler. A netizen called him ‘sakht launda’.

READ: Kareena Kapoor Completes 20 Years In Bollywood, Credits Fans For Her Successful Journey

Be it writing ‘OMG’ or posting love emojis, netizens enjoyed the moment of the their ‘great personalities.’

Here are the comments:

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kareena Kapoor Khan had an impressive 2019 with Good Newwz turning out to be a big success at the box office, earning over Rs 200 crore. She has two big films in her kitty now, Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha and the multistarrer Takht. Her first look in the former was announced by Aamir on Valentine's Day.

READ: Kangana Ranaut, Kareena Kapoor Khan And Others Who Rocked Hand-painted Saree Look

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.