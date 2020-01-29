WWE Invite The Great Khali's Two 7 Feet Tall Mentees For Training In Florida

After The Great Khali, it’s time for his prodigies to make their presence felt in the WWE Universe. According to an official WWE press release, 3 Indian talents have been recruited and have reported to the WWE Performance Centre training facility in Orlando, Florida. The trio of recruits include two seven-foot wrestlers, who have been personally trained by Khali himself.

Great Khali's wrestlers to make it to the WWE?

According to the WWE, seven-foot Gurvinder Singh who hails from Jagadhri and weighs 310 pounds, is an actor and a cricketer. He has also trained for the squared circle under the guidance of The Great Khali. Another recruit Sukhwinder Grewal has also trained with Khali.

The 24-year-old wrestler towers at 7 foot 2 inch and was a basketball player before he decided to step into the ring.

The third wrestler hails from Banda. 25-year-old Laxmi Kant Rajpoot is a professional athlete specializing in Javelin throwing and Taekwondo.

Special @FoxSports correspondent, 'The Big Dog' @WWERomanReigns made 'Opening Night' of #SB54 his yard when he interviewed some of the players from the @49ers. 🏈 pic.twitter.com/N6HXZZzlwo — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) January 28, 2020

The Great Khali, who has mentored the wrestlers, was the first Indian professional wrestler recruited by WWE. He went on to win the World Heavyweight Championship. The Great Khali is known for his signature move, the Khali Vice grip. He last fought in the WWE in 2017. Since then, The Great Khali has competed in Continental Wrestling Entertainment.

