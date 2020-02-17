Kangana Ranaut, Kareena Kapoor Khan And Others Who Rocked Hand-painted Saree Look

Bollywood Divas are always experimenting with new fashion choices and setting new trends for millions. This time the new obsession on the block is hand-painted sarees. Many Bollywood actors were spotted donning beautiful and creative hand-painted sarees. Let us take a look at some of the best ones that fans loved.

Leading ladies of Bollywood opting for hand-painted sarees

Kangana Ranaut

The Queen of Bollywood was seen wearing this beautiful saree at an event. She looked simple yet very elegant in this hand-painted chiffon saree. The Panga actor kept her hair tied, wore very simple accessories and kept the makeup minimal.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan looks drop-dead gorgeous in this very beautiful hand-painted saree.The saree also had her nickname imprinted on it. She kept her hair tied and wore minimum make up for this simple yet elegant look.

Hina Khan

Hina Khan looks stunning in this white hand-painted saree. She paired it with a shoulderless white blouse and kept her hair tied for this look. The actor also went for minimal makeup to keep things subtle and simple.

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma donned a beautiful green saree complemented with a hand-printed floral design. She paired it with a strappy blouse. The actor completed the look with long earrings and a bold makeup look. For her hairstyle, she donned a messy bun which balanced her look right.

