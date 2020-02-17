Kangana Ranaut, Kareena Kapoor Khan And Others Who Rocked Hand-painted Saree Look

Bollywood Divas are always experimenting with new fashion choices and setting new trends for millions. This time the new obsession on the block is hand-painted sarees. Many Bollywood actors were spotted donning beautiful and creative hand-painted sarees. Let us take a look at some of the best ones that fans loved.
Read Also: Deepika Padukone Back From Mystery Vacay With Hubby Ranveer Singh, Netizens Guess Location
The Queen of Bollywood was seen wearing this beautiful saree at an event. She looked simple yet very elegant in this hand-painted chiffon saree. The Panga actor kept her hair tied, wore very simple accessories and kept the makeup minimal.
Kareena Kapoor Khan looks drop-dead gorgeous in this very beautiful hand-painted saree.The saree also had her nickname imprinted on it. She kept her hair tied and wore minimum make up for this simple yet elegant look.
Read Also: Rana Daggubati Spoke About 'Haathi Mere Saathi' Not Trying To Give A Social Message
Hina Khan looks stunning in this white hand-painted saree. She paired it with a shoulderless white blouse and kept her hair tied for this look. The actor also went for minimal makeup to keep things subtle and simple.
Read Also: Irrfan Khan To Skip 'Angrezi Medium' Promotions Due To Health Issues
Anushka Sharma donned a beautiful green saree complemented with a hand-printed floral design. She paired it with a strappy blouse. The actor completed the look with long earrings and a bold makeup look. For her hairstyle, she donned a messy bun which balanced her look right.
Read Also: Bhumi Pednekar's Tribute To Her 'forever,unconditional And Loyal Love' Catches Our Feels
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.