Kangana Ranaut, Kareena Kapoor Khan And Others Who Rocked Hand-painted Saree Look

Bollywood News

Kangana Ranaut, Kareena Kapoor Khan & Hina Khan are fashionistas who love to stay updated when it comes to style. Take a look at them donning beautiful sarees.

Written By Sushmit Chakraborty | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kangana Ranaut

Bollywood Divas are always experimenting with new fashion choices and setting new trends for millions. This time the new obsession on the block is hand-painted sarees. Many Bollywood actors were spotted donning beautiful and creative hand-painted sarees. Let us take a look at some of the best ones that fans loved.

Read Also: Deepika Padukone Back From Mystery Vacay With Hubby Ranveer Singh, Netizens Guess Location

Leading ladies of Bollywood opting for hand-painted sarees

Kangana Ranaut

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@team_kangana_ranaut) on

The Queen of Bollywood was seen wearing this beautiful saree at an event. She looked simple yet very elegant in this hand-painted chiffon saree. The Panga actor kept her hair tied, wore very simple accessories and kept the makeup minimal.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) on

Kareena Kapoor Khan looks drop-dead gorgeous in this very beautiful hand-painted saree.The saree also had her nickname imprinted on it. She kept her hair tied and wore minimum make up for this simple yet elegant look.

Read Also: Rana Daggubati Spoke About 'Haathi Mere Saathi' Not Trying To Give A Social Message

Hina Khan

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) on

Hina Khan looks stunning in this white hand-painted saree. She paired it with a shoulderless white blouse and kept her hair tied for this look. The actor also went for minimal makeup to keep things subtle and simple.

Read Also: Irrfan Khan To Skip 'Angrezi Medium' Promotions Due To Health Issues

Anushka Sharma 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

Anushka Sharma donned a beautiful green saree complemented with a hand-printed floral design. She paired it with a strappy blouse. The actor completed the look with long earrings and a bold makeup look. For her hairstyle, she donned a messy bun which balanced her look right.

Read Also: Bhumi Pednekar's Tribute To Her 'forever,unconditional And Loyal Love' Catches Our Feels

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
