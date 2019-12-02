Kareena Kapoor's 'Chandigarh Mein' Song Diet Revealed; Read To Know The Meal Plan

Kareena Kapoor had set the 'Size Zero' trend about a decade ago after she followed a strict regime of diet and exercises like yoga. Her nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar has, since then, been her constant advisor on matters of physical fitness. The duo has often made appearances together in various workshops and seminars to promote health and fitness. The celebrity nutritionist, who actively promotes her cause on social media, took to Instagram and posted a story with actor Kareena Kapoor's photo from the song Chandigarh Mein of her upcoming film Good Newwz. Rujuta captioned the story by mentioning that there had been a '#Chandigarh song diet' and posted a photo on her account with the details of the diet.

Here's her story update:

The post shared by nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar was captioned with details of the meal plan that Kareena Kapoor followed for a week before the shoot of the song 'Chandigarh Mein'. The eight meals, scheduled from morning till bedtime, had very simple homecooked food items for the actor to follow. Apart from sharing her meal plan, Rujuta also stated that Kareena did not have to train herself at the gym for 10 hours a day to get into the glam avatar as she had been eating right.

Take a look at the post and caption with the meal plan:

Meal plan

"Shimmer like #kareenakapoor with this simple diet plan.

Every time you watch her sizzle on screen, and if you have wondered 'khaati kya hai'(what she eats), here’s what it is. The exact meal plan that she was on a week before the shoot of the song - Chandigarh mein. —



M1 - Soaked black raisins with kesar(saffron)

On rising



M2 - Paratha with chutney

Breakfast



M3 - Nariyal pani(coconut water) with a pinch of sabja(basil seeds) (will get rid of bloating)

Mid meal



M4 - Dahi rice & papad

Lunch



M5 - Walnut & cheese

Mid meal



M6 - Banana milkshake

Evening meal



M7 - Khichdi & Dahi OR Suran tikki (cutlets) & veg pulao

Dinner



M8 - Milk or banana milkshake if needed

Bedtime



It’s rather simple to stay in good shape if you take the sustainable route and actually eat local, seasonal and traditional (not just say it in words). And no, she wasn’t gymming for 10 hrs a day. So rein in your imagination. This kind of meal plan lets her train approx 4-5 hrs a week and gives her enough energy to work and run her home."

