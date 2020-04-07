Kareena Kapoor's Dietician Rujuta Diwekar Makes A Public Appeal On World Health Day; READ

Celebrity dietician, Rujuta Diwekar is India's leading sports science and nutrition expert and she has been keeping her fans and followers updated on everything health amid the ongoing nationwide lockdown. On World Health Day, Rujuta had a public appeal to make on her Twitter handle and she sure doesn't want people to let go of it.

Rujuta's simple appeal said that the lockdown has made everyone fall in love with home-cooked food all over again, and she wants people to hold onto it. In a long post, she wrote that 'it took a pandemic for people to see that food is much more than a sum of carbs, fat, and protein.' Diwekar urged everyone that once life is back to normal, 'actively re-initiate your love for home-cooked food'. She also compared food with a relationship and said that home-cooked food is 'worthy of a long-term relationship'.

Rujuta has been sharing the weekly Quarantine plan and also a compilation of videos of easy asanas and workouts that one can practive at home.

Joining Republic TV live on Janta Curfew day, nutrition and exercise science expert Rujuta Diwekar opined on the move by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and highlighted India's pragmatic approach. Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to implement a nationwide Janta Curfew - a curfew by the people and for the people - on Sunday from 7 AM to 9 PM to avoid mass gatherings in an attempt to contain the Coronavirus spread.

Diwekar stated that India is being praised around the world for the steps being taken by the government "I work with clients across the globe and many have stated that how India has been pragmatic in dealing with this crisis. My clients in Italy and the US hoped that their country had done something like this before things got out of hand," said Rujuta.

#IndiaComeTogether | Nutrition and exercise science expert Rutuja Diwekar is #LIVE on Republic with Arnab, offering a range of tips as Indians observe #JantaCurfew to fight the Coronavirus https://t.co/rGQJsiKgt2 pic.twitter.com/qLJu65v66v — Republic (@republic) March 22, 2020

