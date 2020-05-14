Kareena Kapoor’s Instagram Feed Screams Out Loud Her Dialogue ‘Main Apni Favorite Hoon’

Kareena Kapoor is the true blue diva of Bollywood but that is not just the only reason why she is so much adored by the fans. Kareena Kapoor staunchly abides by her 'Main Apni Favourite Hoon' dialogue from her film Jab We Met in her real life too. Kareena Kapoor's 'fondness' for herself has also proved that she is her biggest fan and that has also been visible on several occasions.

To begin with, if one would remember, sometime earlier, Kareena Kapoor surprised everyone by donning a saree with her own name, Bebo etched on it. Not only that Kareena Kapoor also had a song, 'Bebo Main Bebo' written after in the film Kambakht Ishq. In her earlier interviews with publications too, Kareena Kapoor has been brutally honest about how much she loves herself.

Not just interviews but Kareena Kapoor's Instagram feed too is the actual reflection of her iconic dialogue, 'Main Apni Favourite Hoon' from Jab We Met. Kareena Kapoor's social media feed may give you a lesson or two to love yourself. Here are some of Kareena Kapoor's photos and captions on Instagram which proves that she is truly her 'favourite.'

Kareena Kapoor's photos

When she was unashamed to showcase her real self

While several celebs often flaunt their extensive makeup look by getting dolled up, that is not Bebo's style. Kareena gave a glimpse of her radiant and sunkissed self sans any makeup in her recent selfie. Ditching the eyeshadow, she opted for the 'natural shadow' which is adding volumes to the picture.

When she had the ultimate 'Work from home' sartorial attire

The Angrezi Medium actor had her own personal 'work from home' style file which fans could not get enough of. Bebo shared a super stylish picture of herself in a cream coloured shirt and white pants while sporting a yellow cowboy hat. Kareena can also be seen flaunting her infamous pout which defines her fiesty side.

When she showcased her Wednesday mood

The lockdown blues are hitting everyone hard and Bebo had her own way of showcasing it. However, she did it with panache wherein she shared a super gorgeous picture of herself in a blue attire and smokey eyes. That did not stop her from unleashing her utter distaste for a boring Wednesday which she depicted by a 'Whatever'.

When she showcased her ultimate sassy walk

Nobody can upgrade their sass in one swing like Bebo. The Heroine actor had taken to her social media wherein she can be seen nailing her slow-motion walk on the sets of Angrezi Medium. The song, Believer by Imagine Dragons playing in the background makes the track a different kind of mood altogether.

