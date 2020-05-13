Kareena Kapoor Khan's Romantic Films That Tanked At The Box-office; 'Fida' To 'Kyon Ki'

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor is one of the finest actors in the film industry. The diva has spent more than 20 years in the industry and has gained a humungous fan following all-across country. She had to strive hard to claim the stardom she is enjoying today. However, a successful diva like Bebo has also tasted failure in her career. Here is a collection of Kareena Kapoor’s romantic movies that tanked at the box office.

Fida

Fida is a 2004 romantic-thriller movie helmed by Ken Gosh. Fida features Shahid Kapoor, Fardeen Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in pivotal roles. It was the first movie where Kareena Kapoor was seen portraying a negative role.

The plot of Fida revolves around the life of a young man who goes on a journey to destroy his arch-enemy and love who ruined his life. Bebo’s work in the movie was much loved by fans and critics alike but the movie failed to perform well at the box office. According to Box office India, Fida was made on a budget of Rs. 10,00,00,000 and grossed only Rs. 14,15,00,000 at the box office.

Milenge Milenge

Milenge Milenge is a 2010 romantic-drama movie helmed by Satish Kaushik. Milenge Milenge stars Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around the life of a couple who are hoping that destiny will reunite them. Milenge Milenge was a commercial failure according to Box Office India. Milenge Milenge's budget was Rs. 12,00,00,000 and it managed to collect only Rs. 8,98,00,000 in India.

Gori Tere Pyaar Mein

Gori Tere Pyaar Mein is a 2013 romantic-drama movie helmed by Punit Malhotra. The movie was produced under the banner of Dharma Productions. Gori Tere Pyaar Mein features Imran Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in prominent roles. The plot of the film revolves around the life of Sriram Venkat who is a self-centred person. However, he changes his outlook when his girlfriend leaves him. The movie had an unusual storyline. According to Box Office India, Gori Tere Pyaar Mein was termed a disaster as the budget of the movie was Rs.45,00,00,000 and it collected only Rs. 19,01,00,000 in India.

Kyon Ki

Kyon Ki is a 2005 romantic-drama movie helmed by Priyadarshan. The movie stars Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rimi Sen, Jackie Shroff and Om Puri in pivotal roles. The movie was the remake of Priyadarshan’s own 1986 Malayalam movie Thalavattam. According to Box office India, the movie performed poorly as it was made on a budget of Rs. 21,00,00,000 and collected only Rs. 18,03,00,000 at the box office.

Main Prem Ki Diwaani Hoon

Main Prem Ki Diwaani Hoon is a 2003 romantic-comedy movie helmed by Sooraj Barjatya. The movie was bankrolled under the banner of Rajshri Productions. The film stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Hrithik Roshan and Abhishek Bachchan in the lead roles. After the release, the film failed to impress critics and was a commercial failure too. According to Box office India, the movie was made on a budget of Rs. 24,00,00,000 and only managed to collect Rs. 27,75,00,000.

