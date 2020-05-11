When Kareena Kapoor Khan And Priyanka Chopra Came Together To Create Magic

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Priyanka Chopra are among the most celebrated actors in Bollywood. Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Angrezi Medium and will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha. On the other hand, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in The Sky Is Pink. Kareena Kapoor Khan has worked with Priyanka Chopra in several movies together, including Aitraaz. With all that said now, here are some of the best movies featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Priyanka Chopra:

Kareena Kapoor Khan's movies with Priyanka Chopra

Aitraaz

Kareena Kapoor's performance bagged her IIFA Best Actress Award in the movie. The movie is directed by Abbas-Mustan and produced by Subhash Ghai. The 2004 romantic-thriller features Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Priyanka Chopra in prominent roles. The movie narrates the story of a man, who is falsely accused of sexual harassment by his ex-girlfriend and he has to restore his reputation by proving his innocence.

36 China Town

Directed by Abbas-Mustan and produced by Subhash Ghai, the film features Akshaye Khanna, Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vivek Shauq, Isha Koppikar, Upen Patel, Paresh Rawal, Payal Rohatgi, Johnny Lever, and Tanaaz Currim in prominent roles. The 2006 mystery comedy film also features Priyanka Chopra in special appearance playing the role of Seema, that is Karan's wife (Akshaye Khanna). The movie revolves around the story of China Town and other detectives uncovering and finding out the suspects behind the murder of a casino owner.

Ra.One

Helmed by Anubhav Sinha and produced by Gauri Khan, the superhero movie stars Shah Rukh Khan, Arjun Rampal and Kareena Kapoor Khan in lead roles. Kareena Kapoor Khan's performance bagged her Best Actress award for the movie. The 2011 superhero film also features Priyanka Chopra. Priyanka essays the role of a Desi Girl and she appears in Prateek's (Armaan Verma) daydream at his school.

Billu

Directed by Priyadarshan, the flick features Irrfan Khan, Lara Dutta, Shah Rukh Khan, Om Puri, Rajpal Yadav, Asrani, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Priyanka Chopra. Both the actors, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Priyanka Chopra make a special appearance in the movie. Kareena Kapoor appears in Marjaani, as Sahir Khan's (Shah Rukh Khan) love interest. Priyanka Chopra appears in the song You Get Me Rocking and Reeling.

