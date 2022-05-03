Kareena, Malaika Hail Natasha Poonawalla's Met Gala 2022 Look; 'Woman You Nailed It'

While several global icons flaunted their sartorial choices at the Met Gala 2022, one fashion look that surely made heads turn was that of Indian socialite and businesswoman Natasha Poonawalla. Natasha, who has a strong penchant for fashion, opted for a custom Sabyasachi couture sari and trail. The look was amped up with a metal bustier and intricate jewellery, making her one of the best-dressed celebrities at the biggest fashion event.

While compliments have been pouring in for Poonawalla from fans, fashion enthusiasts and more, Bollywood celebrities like Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora as well as Amrita Arora hailed the businesswoman for her graceful look, stating that she 'nailed it'.

Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora hail Natasha Poonawalla's Met Gala 2022 look

Taking to her Instagram stories on Tuesday, May 3, the Jab We Met actor shared Natasha's Met Gala look and wrote, "The one and only. Uffff. Love love love." On the other hand, Malaika stated," Woah woman u nailed it." Lastly, Amrita Arora lauded her look and mentioned, "That's how it's done."

Designer Sabyasachi shared a detailed note about Natasha's dress, stating that her vision for the Met Gala "was to interpret the dress code 'gilded glamour' with an Indian gaze that revels in its multi-culturalism and authenticity."

He added, "She wears a Schiaparelli hand-forged metal bustier paired with a custom Sabyasachi couture sari and trail. Sabyasachi contributed to Natasha’s vision by celebrating Indian craftsmanship with a gold handcrafted printed tulle sari and trail embroidered with silk floss thread and embellished with bevel beads, semi-precious stones, crystals, sequins and appliquéd printed velvet."

This year, the Met Gala hosts and co-chairs included Regina King, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and Lin-Manuel Miranda. Designer Tom Ford, Adam Mosseri and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour also continue with their roles as honorary co-chairs. This year's Met Gala theme is 'In America: An Anthology of Fashion.'

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @SABYASACHIOFFICIAL/ PTI)