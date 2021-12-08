Kareena's B'day Wish For 'iconic' Mother-in-law Sharmila Tagore Is All Things Love; See

Veteran legend Sharmila Tagore is celebrating her 77th birthday on Wednesday and the Pataudi clan has left no stone unturned in penning heartfelt wishes for the actor. From Kareena Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan to Soha, the yesteryear star has been showered with adulation via throwback pictures and adorable captions.

Kareena shared a throwback monochrome picture of her mother in law, calling her an 'icon'. Sara also wished her 'Badi Amma' and noted that she's grateful to have her as a 'constant pillar of support'.

Kareena, Sara wish 'iconic' actor Sharmila Tagore on 77th birthday

Taking to her Instagram stories on Wednesday, the Jab We Met star dropped a gorgeous picture of the veteran star and wrote, "Happy birthday to my beautiful mother-in-law… ICONIC". Sara Ali Khan also uploaded two heartwarming stills alongside her grandmother, where the duo can be seen decked up in a traditional ensemble. For the caption, she wrote, "Happiest Birthday Badi Amma. I love you so much. Thank you for always being here for us and being a constant pillar of support. Inshallah I hope that I can always make you proud". Take a look.

Apart from Saif Ali Khan's wife and daughter, his siblings Soha and Saba also wished their mother in the most special way. Soha, who along with her daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu is spending time with her mother at the Pataudi Palace, uploaded a picture of the duo from the palace grounds and wrote, "Happy birthday from the apple to the tree."

Meanwhile, Saba, who couldn't make it to Pataudi, uploaded a throwback picture alongside Tagore and shared Soha's birthday picture as well. Happy Birthday Ma! I may not be there today.. but I'm there in spirit... Missing you! Lots of love." she wrote.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor will next be seen in the movie Laal Singh Chaddha. She plays the role of Aamir Khan's love interest in the movie. Directed by Advait Chandan, the film also stars Naga Chaitanya in his Hindi film debut as well as Mona Singh, who will be reuniting with the leading duo after Rajkumar Hirani's 3 Idiots. She also has Takht and an untitled collaboration with Ekta Kapoor and Hansal Mehta in the pipeline.

