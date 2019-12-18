Karishma Tanna's Most Stunning Yellow Outfits; See Pics Here

Actor Karishma Tanna is known for her performance in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. She carved a niche in the industry with several acclaimed performances. She marked her Bollywood debut with Dosti: Friends Forever and went on to essay the role of Unnati in Grand Masti and Pinky in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju. Besides her acting prowess, Karishma is known for her impeccable sartorial choices. We have compiled some of the Kahi To Milenge actor’s incredible looks in yellow attires.

1. Clad in a yellow dress, Karishma is giving boho-chic vibes

2. Perfect Sunday winter morning

3. ‘Bhartiya Naari’ in desi look

4. The one with crisp yellow skirt paired with a black crop top and shrug

5. The one in the floral printed ensemble

6. Yellow monotone ensemble featuring well-toned midriff

7. The one with the travel diaries

8. The one in a gorgeous off-shoulder jumpsuit

9. Carrying this traditional attire with swag

