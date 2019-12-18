The Debate
Karishma Tanna's Most Stunning Yellow Outfits; See Pics Here

Bollywood News

Karishma Tanna is known for her impeccable sartorial choices apart from her acting prowess. We have compiled some of her gorgeous looks in yellow attires.

Written By Vageesha Taluja | Mumbai | Updated On:
karishma tanna

Actor Karishma Tanna is known for her performance in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. She carved a niche in the industry with several acclaimed performances. She marked her Bollywood debut with Dosti: Friends Forever and went on to essay the role of Unnati in Grand Masti and Pinky in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju. Besides her acting prowess, Karishma is known for her impeccable sartorial choices. We have compiled some of the Kahi To Milenge actor’s incredible looks in yellow attires.

1. Clad in a yellow dress, Karishma is giving boho-chic vibes

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karishma Tanna (@karishmaktanna) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karishma Tanna (@karishmaktanna) on

2. Perfect Sunday winter morning

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karishma Tanna (@karishmaktanna) on

3. ‘Bhartiya Naari’ in desi look

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karishma Tanna (@karishmaktanna) on

4. The one with crisp yellow skirt paired with a black crop top and shrug

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karishma Tanna (@karishmaktanna) on

5. The one in the floral printed ensemble

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karishma Tanna (@karishmaktanna) on

6. Yellow monotone ensemble featuring well-toned midriff

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karishma Tanna (@karishmaktanna) on

7. The one with the travel diaries

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karishma Tanna (@karishmaktanna) on

8. The one in a gorgeous off-shoulder jumpsuit

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karishma Tanna (@karishmaktanna) on

9. Carrying this traditional attire with swag

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karishma Tanna (@karishmaktanna) on

