Karisma Kapoor Celebrates 25 Years Of 'Raja Hindustani'; Lets Fans In On A 'secret'

Karisma Kapoor took to her Instagram on Monday after she got nostalgic as Raja Hindustani clocks 25 years. The film starred Kapoor alongside Aamir Khan and was helmed by Dharmesh Darshan. On the occasion of the film's 25th anniversary, the actor let her fans in on a secret, as she shared a video from the song Aaye Ho Meri Zindagi Mein from the film.

Karisma Kapoor lets fans in on a secret as Raja Hindustani clocks 25 years

Taking to Instagram, Kapoor mentioned that she wished to let her fans in on a secret. She mentioned that Aaye Ho Meri Zindagi Mein is one of her personal favourites from her career, as she uploaded a short clip from the music video. She mentioned that being part of a song like that at such a young age made her experience a 'rollercoaster of emotions'. She mentioned that the song will always be close to her heart and called the lyrics 'beautiful and poignant'. She wrote, "Letting you in on a secret, “Aaye ho meri zindagi mein” is one of my personal favourite songs of my career. As a young girl performing on this song made me feel a rollercoaster of emotions. Talking about love and sacrifice, the lyrics are so beautiful, so poignant. It will always be close to my heart."

The film fit the big screen in 1996 and revolved around Raja, a taxi driver, played by Aamir Khan, who falls in love with Aarti, a rich girl, played by Karisma Kapoor. The duo ties the knot against Aarti's parents' wishes. The film later portrays her parents trying to create differences between the couple and tear them apart. Kapoor also won a Filmfare Award for Best Actress for her role in Raja Hindustani.

Watch a glimpse of Raja Hindustani here:

Listen to Aaye Ho Meri Zindagi Mein here:

The actor is also known for her role in Zubeidaa, which released in 2001. It was a romantic musical, which saw Kapoor, Rekha, Manoj Bajpayee and other prominent actors in lead roles. She won yet another Filmfare Award for Best Actress (Critics) for her role of Zubeida in the film.

Image: Instagram/@therealkarishmakapoor, Twitter/@ace_singhania