Recreate Karisma Kapoor's Pink Saree Look From Armaan Jain’s Baaraat, Watch Video

The Kapoor sisters- Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor are having the time of their lives enjoying their cousin Armaan Jain’s wedding festivities. Karisma Kapoor, who is an all-time active member of social media, has time and again posted pictures and videos from the grand occasion. Recently, Karisma Kapoor shared pictures of herself from Armaan Jain's wedding Baaraat that stormed the internet.

Karisma Kapoor dances in Armaan Jain’s Baaraat in a romantic pink saree

In a few pictures shared by Karisma Kapoor on her Instagram handle, the actor looks like a vision to behold rocking the wedding style file to perfection. Karisma Kapoor's romantic pink saree has caught all the eyeballs. In one of the videos shared by her, Karisma is seen dancing in the Baaraat along with Kareena Kapoor. The Raja Hindustani star's elegantly styled saree has received pouring love from fans. Check out the videos.

Also Read | Don't Miss: Amul Topical Captures Deepika Padukone And Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Cannes 2019 Looks

Also Read | CONFIRMED: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan To Reunite With Mani Ratnam After Almost A Decade, Says She’s ‘overwhelmed’ To Work With Her ‘Guru’

Here's how you recreate Karisma Kapoor's wedding look

Karisma Kapoor's pastel pink saree has a golden border and a pink blouse. Teaming the outfit with some dainty accessories, Karisma put on a closed neck ornament along with a long chain. Her neatly tied hairdo in a low lying bun makes her look even more glamorous. You can wear this saree with an open hairdo.

Also Read | 'Avengers: Endgame' In India: Director Joe Russo Unveils AR Rahman's Anthem, Track Adds 'desi Tadka' To The Indomitable Will Of The Marvel Superheroes

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan & Karisma Kapoor Looked Divine At Armaan Jain's Wedding

(Image courtesy: Karisma Kapoor Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.