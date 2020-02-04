Kareena Kapoor Khan & Karisma Kapoor Looked Divine At Armaan Jain's Wedding

Bollywood actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor’s cousin Armaan Jain married his long-time girlfriend Anissa Malhotra in a lavish Punjabi style wedding. While the star-studded night was filled with Bollywood biggies, all eyes were on Kareena and Karisma.

The Kapoor sisters were a vision to behold as they nailed the wedding style file to perfection. Right from choosing the correct outfit to the makeup, both Kareena and Karisma were credited for their elegant style. Check out what Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor wore to the wedding.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

ALSO READ: Armaan Di Baraat: Kareena, Saif, Taimur, Karisma Show Us The 'bhangra Groove'; Watch

Kareena Kapoor Khan wore a Pitambari Yellow Leheriya sari designed by Nikasha. She complimented the yellow coloured sari with a golden coloured blouse. She kept her makeup minimum and her makeup had a golden hint to it. She had her hair tied up in a bun which was secured with a bunch of white coloured flowers.

Kareena Kapoor Khan wore heavy golden earrings to complete the traditional Indian look. She was accompanied by her toddler Taimur who wore a Raghavendra Rathore designed salwar and blue coloured Kurta. The mother-son duo looked adorable as they attended Kareena’s cousin Armaan Jain's Wedding and his Baraat.

ALSO READ: Armaan Jain-Anissa Malhotra Wedding Is Couple's Galore With Akash-Shloka, Abhi-Ash & More

Karisma Kapoor

ALSO READ: Armaan Jain-Anissa Malhotra Wedding: Kareena Kapoor Golden, Karisma Gorgeous In Pink

ALSO READ: Armaan Jain-Anissa Malhotra Wedding: Kapoors & Ambanis Sparkle In Star-studded Affair

Karisma Kapoor wore a pink blouse on a pink sari by the label Raw Mango. The sari had a beautiful golden border and a floral design. Karisma Kapoor had her hair pulled back in a loose bun and she wore minimum makeup. Her makeup had a hint of pink, which complemented her sari perfectly. She accessorised the look with some small traditional earrings and a few necklaces.

Karisma Kapoor wore a golden coloured choker and a pair of matching bangles. She also wore matching golden rings to completed the set. She was accompanied by her daughter- Samaira Kapoor for the function, who also wore a pink coloured lehenga for Karisma Kapoor’s cousin Armaan Jain's wedding.

ALSO READ: Who Is Armaan Jain? Here Is Everything You Need To Know About Him

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.