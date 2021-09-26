Karisma Kapoor, Lara Dutta & Tahira Kashyap Wish Their Girls On Daughter's Day

From actors Karisma Kapoor, Lara Dutta to author-filmmaker Tahira Kashyap Khurrana, B-town celebrities offered glimpses into their motherhood on Daughter's Day. The celebrities penned their thoughts and feelings for their own daughters on social media.

One of the cutest Daughter's Day posts came from actor Karisma Kapoor, who shared a lovely photo of her teenage daughter Samaira from her 16th birthday. Alongside, she wrote, "Everyday is daughters day[sic]." The actor made her digital debut with the web series Mentalhood after a long sabbatical.

Tahira wishes Varushka on Daughter's Day

Tahira Kashyap shared a throwback picture of when she was pregnant with her daughter Varushka to commemorate Daughter's Day. She shared a picture of her son Virajveer is seen kissing her pregnant belly, before the birth of her daughter. "This is when it all started… our love story❤️ #happydaughtersday #daughter #daughterslove[sic]," captioned Tahira, who is set to make her directorial debut with 'Sharmajee Ki Beti'.

Being an author, Tahira has written multiple books telling stories from varied backgrounds. 'Cracking The Code: My Journey in Bollywood', 'Souled Out' and 'The 12 Commandments of Being a Woman' are some of the books she has written. In her upcoming book 'The 7 Sins of Being A Mother,' Tahira unfolds relatable facets of motherhood, through fun and exciting incidents of her life.

Lara Dutta pens beautiful note for daughter Saira

Former Miss Universe and actor Lara Dutta also penned a beautiful thought on the occasion of Daughter's Day. Sharing a selfie of herself with her nine-year-old daughter Saira Bhupathi, she wrote, "Daughters are gods greatest gift." The actor was last seen in Akshay Kumar starter Bell Bottom. She played former prime minister Indira Gandhi in the film for which she earned rave reviews from critics as well as the audience.

Other Daughter's Day wishes

Several other actors like Neetu Kapoor and Soni Razdan have also shared heartfelt posts on Daughter's Day. Sharing a picture of herself with her daughter Riddhima, Neetu wrote, "Happy daughters day..most precious gift for a mother @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial[sic]."

While Soni Razdan posted a beautiful video capturing heartwarming moments from the childhood of her daughters Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt. "God only knows what and where I’d be without you two @shaheenb @aliaabhatt Happy Daughters Day my dearest ones #daughtersday #mothersanddaughters #betisarethebest[sic]," she captioned it.

