Karisma Kapoor: The Biwi No. 1 Star's Series Of Throwback Photographs

Karisma Kapoor has been away from the movies for a long time, however, that hasn’t reduced her charm and fan base over the years. The Biwi No. 1 actor is often seen sharing pictures of herself on her social media and keeping her fans updated about the happenings in her life. She often reminisces about the time she spent in the Bollywood industry with a few throwback pictures of herself. She also plays a particular game with her fans where she posts a picture of herself from a movie and fans guess the name of the movie. Here are some of the best throwback pictures of Karisma Kapoor.

Throwback pictures

Karisma Kapoor sports a knotted crop top in this picture. She is seen wearing a blue coloured silk attire, with hair open. She made her fans guess the name of the movie, and many claim that the still is from the movie Jeet. Karisma looks mesmerising as she poses.

The post has Karisma Kapoor's closeup pictures of herself from one of her movies. She looks adorable in minimum makeup and a pair of dangling traditional earrings. She asked the fans to guess the name of the movie. She also added that this has been the most complex, yet her favourite character that she has portrayed.

Karisma Kapoor looks ethereal in a navy coloured mini-dress here. She accessorised the button-down dress with a pair of silver earrings and a silver-coloured necklace. She left her hair open and posed for the camera. She asked her fans to guess the name of the movie as well as the song. Fans correctly guessed that the still is from the song Sona Kitna Sona Hai from the movie Hero No. 1.

Karisma Kapoor made the fans fall in love with her poise when she shared a throwback picture from the 90s. Unlike her other posts, this throwback picture of Karisma Kapoor is not from a movie. In this throwback, Karisma is seen sporting a striped crop top and a pair of jeans. She looks amazing with her hair open in curls.

Here, Karisma Kapoor is a vision to behold in purple attire. The dress is a purple coloured shimmering blouse and a similar coloured lehenga. She wore a purple coloured net jacket over the attire, which added to the beauty of the look. She accessorised the look with a pair of earrings and a few bangles while she wore a purple coloured lipstick to complete the look.

