Karisma Kapoor, Shyam Benegal Look Back As 'Zubeidaa' Turns 20

Karisma Kapoor took to her Instagram handle to share some memories of critically acclaimed film Zubeidaa that turned 20 on Tuesday. Zubeidaa, an inter-faith love story between an actor and a Rajasthani king, reflects a period of transition in India — from a feudal society to a democratic one.

"#zubeidaa a lifetime of cherished memories," wrote Karisma. In an interview with PTI, Shyam Benegal said that Zubeidaa did not earn money at the time of its release twenty years ago but the movie holds a special place his heart.

Recalling how the cast of the film came together, Benegal said he had worked with Rekha on Kalyug and knew that she was an "extremely capable actor" while Karishma's name was suggested by Mohamed. “She is a quintessential actress. There is much more to her than you saw of her. He has always been keen to take on challenges as an actor. Karisma is a natural actor,” he said.

Karisma Kapoor looks back at old live event days, shares pic in crowded room

Benegal said the story of Zubeidaa Begum caught his attention when he read Khalid Mohamed's article in a newspaper and he thought it was a beautiful love story. Mohamed, Zubeida Begum's son from her first marriage, was initially hesitant as he was not sure about telling his mother's story on the big screen but things eventually fell into place with Karisma Kapoor playing the title character, Manoj Bajpayee as the prince and Rekha as his first wife in the 2001 release.

"None of them really earned money. I don’t think anyone did the film for money. But the film did win the National award," Benegal told PTI in an interview on the film's 20th anniversary on Tuesday. "... I don’t think the film did well financially. We were happy with the way it all happened. I don’t think Farouq Rattonsey (producer) was happy, he was hoping he will make a little money," the director said about the film, which explores the romance between Zubeida Begum, an aspiring actor and Jodhpur Maharaja Hanwant Singh.

The couple died in a private aircraft crash that Singh was flying on January 26, 1952, to celebrate his impending victory in India''s first election.

Karisma Kapoor shares her Christmas Eve picture, mentions she has been 'nice' this year

(With PTI inputs)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.