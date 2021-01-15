Karisma Kapoor Looks Back At Old Live Event Days, Shares Pic In Crowded Room

Actress Karisma Kapoor took to her Instagram and shared a throwback picture while recalling her time attending live events. The throwback picture seems to be from a promotional event where the actress can be seen surrounded by the media as she paves her way to the venue of the event.

Karisma Kapoor shares a throwback picture

Clad in a beautiful yellow dress, the Biwi No 1 actress is seen engrossed in her thoughts. While captioning the post, she wrote, “Those were the days of live events and thoughts in crowded rooms.” Several fans of the actress were quick enough to praise Karisma for her ravishing looks in the picture. One of her fans wrote, “Superb,” while another wrote, “beautiful and gorgeous as always.’ The actress who is quite active on social media earlier gave a glimpse of her reunion with her girl gang. In the picture, she can be seen sharing a laugh with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amrita Arora, Malaika Arora with one of their friends. Going by the picture, it looked that the BFF’s really had a great time chit-chatting and spending some great time after a long time. In the caption, she stated how it had been a fortune of memories to new beginnings.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress was last seen in the ALT Balaji and Zee5 web series Mentalhood sharing screen with Sanjay Suri, Sandhya Mridul, Shilpa Shukla, and Shruti Seth. The web series was produced by Rupali Guha.

