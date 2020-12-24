Karisma Kapoor Shares Her Christmas Eve Picture, Mentions She Has Been 'nice' This Year

Actor Karisma Kapoor recently took to Instagram to share a Christmas Eve picture with her fans. The star could be seen sitting in front of a Christmas tree and also added a fun caption about being naughty and nice this year. Take a look:

Karisma Kapoor's Photos

In the picture, fans can spot Karisma in a red jumper with her reading glasses on. The actor looked quite natural as she had no make-up on and had left her hair open. She could also be seen holding on to a cup of beverage and made a funny expression. In her caption, the star asked her fans if being nice or naughty mattered this year. She further specified that no matter what, she had been 'nice' this year.

Many fans liked the post and added positive comments as well. Most fans added that they thought the star looked quite adorable. Other fans just left some emojis. Many fans also left Christmas 2020 wishes for the actor in the comments. Take a look:

Pic Credit: Karisma Kapoor's Instagram

Karisma is quite active on Instagram and keeps adding many pictures of herself on social media. In her last post, fans can spot the actor with Govinda. The picture is a throwback from one of the actor's old movies. Many fans liked the picture and added fun comments. Take a look:

In another one of her posts, fans can spot the actor with her sister Kareena Kapoor Khan's son Taimur. The post was in response to Taimur's birthday. Karishma added a collage of pictures in a video format and left a sweet birthday wish for him as well. Many fans showered the post with love. Take a look:

In terms of her work, she was last seen in the film Dangerous Ishhq (2012). The film was directed by Vikram Bhatt and starred Karisma Kapoor in the lead role. Fans saw Karisma Kapoor as Sanjana, Rajneesh Duggal as Rohan, Ravi Kissen as Durgam and Sameer Kochhar as Rashid. The film did not fare well at the box-office.

