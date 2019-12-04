The Debate
Karisma Kapoor's Hit 90s Tracks That Are Still A Fan Favourite

Bollywood News

Karisma Kapoor is a talented Bollywood actor, and songs from her films are iconic. Take a look at the greatest hits of the Zubaida actor. Click to read more.

Written By Aishwarya Rai | Mumbai | Updated On:
Karisma Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor is a popular Bollywood actor from the 90s era. She has played a variety of distinct roles in her acting career and has proved her mettle time and again. Her critically acclaimed performances were in Zubaida, Fiza and Dil Toh Pagal Hai. The star still manages to awe her fans with her impeccable sense of fashion posts on social media. Karisma Kapoor is a talented performer whose iconic dance numbers are still a fan favourite. Below we have listed the top greatest hits of the blue-eyed actor-

Also Read: Karisma Kapoor Stuns Netizens With Her Impeccable Fashion Sense

Ten Greatest Hits Of Karisma Kapoor

  1. Le Gayi-Le Gayi - Full Song | Dil To Pagal Hai | Shah Rukh Khan | Karisma Kapoor | Asha Bhosle
  2. Tan Tana Tan-Tan Tana Tan Tan Taara | Judwaa Songs | Salman Khan | Karishma Kapoor | Abhijeet | Poornima
  3. Sona Kitna Sona Hai-Sona Kitna Sona Hai Song Video - Hero No. 1 | Govinda & Karisma Kapoor | Udit N & Poornima
  4. Husn Hai Suhana-Husn Hai Suhana - Video Song | Coolie No. 1 | Govinda & Karisma Kapoor | Abhijeet & Chandana Dixit
  5. Oonchi Hai Building-Oonchi Hai Building | Judwaa | Salman Khan | Karishma Kapoor | Rambha
  6. Yeh Raat Aur Ye Doori-Ye Raat Aur Ye Doori - Salman Khan, Raveena Tandon, Andaz Apna Apna
  7. Yaara O Yaara-Yaara O Yaara Milna Hamara | Jeet Songs | Sunny Deol | Karisma Kapoor
  8. Pardesi Pardesi-Pardesi Pardesi Full Video - Raja Hindustani | Udit Narayan & Alka Yagnik | Aamir & Karisma
  9. Mobile No-What is Mobile Number - Haseena Maan Jaayegi - Full Song - Govinda & Karisma Kapoor
  10. Tujhko Mirchi Lagi Toh-Main Toh Raste Se Ja Raha Tha - Video Song | Coolie No. 1 | Govinda & Karisma Kapoor

Also Read: Karisma Kapoor's Best Gown Looks That You Should Definitely Check Out

Karisma Kapoor has a massive fan-base on social media. In fact, she has over five million followers on Instagram alone. She keeps updating her fans with her posts. From vacation pics to family outings, take a look at some of her stunning Instagram pictures-

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan And Karisma Kapoor Shell Out Style Goals In De-glam Look

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Also Read: Karisma Kapoor: The Actor's Gothic Look Will Leave You Lovestruck

 

 

