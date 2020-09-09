Kangana Ranaut Leaves For Mumbai; Karni Sena To Escort Actor Amid Threats From Shiv Sena

As actor Kangana Ranaut leaves for Mumbai amid bitter war-of-words with Shiv Sena, Rajput Karni Sena members have said that they will escort the actor from Mumbai airport to her residence. As per reports, Jeevan Solanki of Karni Sena has said that the group will be responsible for providing security to the Manikarnika actor. Kangana Ranaut has been warned by Shiv Sena to not return to Mumbai after she compared the city with 'Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir' and 'Taliban'. Kangana has been vocal in criticizing the Maharashtra government and Mumbai Police's investigation in Sushant's death case, inviting the ire of the ruling party.

“Karni Sena will be present at Mumbai airport on September 9 to support Kangana Ranaut. Karni Sena members will be protecting and escorting Kangana Ranaut from the airport to her home. There will be a team of Karni Sena members at the airport who will take Kangana to her home with their own security. Karni Sena is taking responsibility of Kangana Ranaut’s security in Mumbai,” said Solanki, as per reports.

READ | BMC sticks 'stop work notice' outside Kangana Ranaut's office; gives 24-hour ultimatum

Earlier on Tuesday, Karni Sena members staged a protest in UP's Gorakhpur against Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut and also burnt his effigy. The group demanded an apology from him, saying "the kind of language he used for Ranaut is an insult to all women".

The district president of Karni Sena, Devendra Singh said, "Rajputs always supported women whenever they were disrespected and insulted. Sanjay Raut used unparliamentary language for Kangana ji which is very shameful and we condemn his shameful act. His language is very objectionable and we demand from the Maharashtra government and the Shiv Sena to take stern action against Sanjay Raut, failing which the Karni Sena will come on roads to fight for the respect of women," Singh said.

It is pertinent to note that Karni Sena grabbed eyeballs in 2018 when they protested the release of the film Padmavat claiming that it hurts the sentiments of Rajputs and has 'distorted history.' They had even threatened physical violence on actor Deepika Padukone.

READ | RPI(A) workers will protect Kangana Ranaut in Mumbai, says Ramdas Athawale

Athawale's party workers will provide protection

RPI workers will provide protection to actress Kangana Ranaut when she reaches Mumbai, Union minister Ramdas Athawale said on Tuesday. "RPI workers have geared up to protect Ranaut who is scheduled to reach Mumbai on Wednesday. Our party workers will offer protection to her at the airport as well as at her residence," Athawale said in a statement.

Athawale's party is an ally of the BJP in the Centre and in Maharashtra. Earlier, Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik had issued a slap threat after the actress dared anyone to stop her when she returns to Mumbai. The Centre on Monday decided to provide Y-plus category security to the actress.

While lashing out at the Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, Athawale said, "Ranaut did not criticise the Mumbai city but the state government. It's against the democratic principles to oppose her right to live here on the grounds of her critical remarks against the government. She has all the rights to live here in Mumbai.''

READ | BJP MP questions BMC's 'notice' to Kangana, says 'timing of action reeks of ill intention'

'Stop work notice' by BMC

On Tuesday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued a 'stop work notice' to Kangana Ranaut under section 354(A) of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act and has told the Bollywood actor to produce permission within 24 hours. The BMC has pasted the notice outside Kangana's office in Mumbai a day after BMC workers visited Manikarnika films- Kangana's production house office. In the notice, the BMC has said if Kangana fails to produce permission, then without any further notice, the building will be removed or pulled down. The BMC has given a list of 14 points claiming that the construction is unauthorized.

READ | Kangana Ranaut shares video of 'BMC officials' at her office, fears harm to property

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.